1406 West Mountain View Road

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning playground media room microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground media room

GREAT single level home with 3 bedrooms/1 bath on a 1/4 acre! Located Near 19th Ave and Peoria! Large yard has fruit trees including lemon and peach and garden space. There's also a playground set in back. Laminate flooring in living room and tile throughout the rest of the home. Kitchen includes fridge, stove, microwave. Washer and dryer also included! Close to I17 and Metrocenter Mall with shopping, restaurants, movie theater and more! No pets please.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,368.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.