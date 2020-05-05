All apartments in Phoenix
1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

1406 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1406 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Executive Rental in Moon Valley! Conveniently centrally located, quick access to 51, 101, 17 freeways! Incredible resort like backyard with views for miles! 3 very large bedrooms all with walk out patio areas, the master deck has fantastic views overlooking the city! 3 full bathrooms, an oversized 3 car garage, Pool & Hot tub make this a great family or executive home! Freshly updated move in ready! Incredible views! Surrounded by mountains great for walking, hiking, or mountain biking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does offer parking.
Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
