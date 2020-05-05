1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities
Luxury Executive Rental in Moon Valley! Conveniently centrally located, quick access to 51, 101, 17 freeways! Incredible resort like backyard with views for miles! 3 very large bedrooms all with walk out patio areas, the master deck has fantastic views overlooking the city! 3 full bathrooms, an oversized 3 car garage, Pool & Hot tub make this a great family or executive home! Freshly updated move in ready! Incredible views! Surrounded by mountains great for walking, hiking, or mountain biking!