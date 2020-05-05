1406 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Executive Rental in Moon Valley! Conveniently centrally located, quick access to 51, 101, 17 freeways! Incredible resort like backyard with views for miles! 3 very large bedrooms all with walk out patio areas, the master deck has fantastic views overlooking the city! 3 full bathrooms, an oversized 3 car garage, Pool & Hot tub make this a great family or executive home! Freshly updated move in ready! Incredible views! Surrounded by mountains great for walking, hiking, or mountain biking!