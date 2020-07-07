1404 East Almeria Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in triplex located in the greater Coronado District of Central Phoenix. Largest unit on property. Walking distance to Coronado Park, Tuck Shop, downtown and near the freeways. Polished stained concrete flooring, eat in kitchen with bright windows to a fully desert landscaped yard. Owner pays for landscaping. W/S/T included. Get this home before its gone!

**Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per animal**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.