Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1404 East Almeria Road
Last updated October 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

1404 East Almeria Road

1404 East Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

1404 East Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in triplex located in the greater Coronado District of Central Phoenix. Largest unit on property. Walking distance to Coronado Park, Tuck Shop, downtown and near the freeways. Polished stained concrete flooring, eat in kitchen with bright windows to a fully desert landscaped yard. Owner pays for landscaping. W/S/T included. Get this home before its gone!
**Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per animal**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 East Almeria Road have any available units?
1404 East Almeria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1404 East Almeria Road currently offering any rent specials?
1404 East Almeria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 East Almeria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 East Almeria Road is pet friendly.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road offer parking?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not offer parking.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road have a pool?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not have a pool.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road have accessible units?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 East Almeria Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 East Almeria Road does not have units with air conditioning.

