14035 N 32nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This gorgeous home features wood plank flooring and a Bonus Room that would make a wonderful office, entertainment area or play room. Enormous Cul-de-Sac lot featuring mature trees coupled with a mountain view. Located next to Venturoso Park and less than 1-mile from Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Plenty of dining and shopping options in a 1-mile radius; additionally this home sits less than 5-miles from Paradise Valley Mall. Convenient access to the 51 to get you to downtown Phoenix in no time.