Phoenix, AZ
14035 N 32nd Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

14035 N 32nd Pl

14035 North 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14035 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This gorgeous home features wood plank flooring and a Bonus Room that would make a wonderful office, entertainment area or play room. Enormous Cul-de-Sac lot featuring mature trees coupled with a mountain view. Located next to Venturoso Park and less than 1-mile from Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Plenty of dining and shopping options in a 1-mile radius; additionally this home sits less than 5-miles from Paradise Valley Mall. Convenient access to the 51 to get you to downtown Phoenix in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14035 N 32nd Pl have any available units?
14035 N 32nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14035 N 32nd Pl have?
Some of 14035 N 32nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14035 N 32nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14035 N 32nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14035 N 32nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14035 N 32nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14035 N 32nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14035 N 32nd Pl offers parking.
Does 14035 N 32nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14035 N 32nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14035 N 32nd Pl have a pool?
No, 14035 N 32nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14035 N 32nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 14035 N 32nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14035 N 32nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14035 N 32nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
