Phoenix, AZ
1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue

1403 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1403 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Must see! Beautiful updated home located in the Cypress neighborhood located close to freeways. Home comes with a spacious kitchen that will not make you feel claustrophobic while cooking, large family room and formal dining room perfect for large family gatherings, ceiling fans in all room for those hot summer months, updated laminate floors to impress your friends, and a spacious backyard for entertaining the kids. Home is located within walking distance of Constitution Elementary School, loop 101 and I-17 is located within 1 mile, and plenty of shopping, restaurant and entertainment nearby. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
