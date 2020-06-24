1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Must see! Beautiful updated home located in the Cypress neighborhood located close to freeways. Home comes with a spacious kitchen that will not make you feel claustrophobic while cooking, large family room and formal dining room perfect for large family gatherings, ceiling fans in all room for those hot summer months, updated laminate floors to impress your friends, and a spacious backyard for entertaining the kids. Home is located within walking distance of Constitution Elementary School, loop 101 and I-17 is located within 1 mile, and plenty of shopping, restaurant and entertainment nearby. This home will not last long!