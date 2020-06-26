14002 N CANTERBURY Drive

Amenities

Moon Valley on the Golf Course! Huge Lot 20,440 sq ft, Nicely updated 5 bedroom home + office, 3 bathrooms & almost 2900 sq ft. Tons of wood plank tile through most of the home, bathrooms have Travertine floors and Master has carpet, slab granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Master bath has whirlpool tub & steam/sauna shower, nice stone fireplace in LR with vaulted ceilings, Enjoy the golf course views under your oversized back cover patio with saltillo tile next to your pebble tec pool.