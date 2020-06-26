All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14002 N CANTERBURY Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

14002 N CANTERBURY Drive

14002 North Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14002 North Canterbury Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
Moon Valley on the Golf Course! Huge Lot 20,440 sq ft, Nicely updated 5 bedroom home + office, 3 bathrooms & almost 2900 sq ft. Tons of wood plank tile through most of the home, bathrooms have Travertine floors and Master has carpet, slab granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Master bath has whirlpool tub & steam/sauna shower, nice stone fireplace in LR with vaulted ceilings, Enjoy the golf course views under your oversized back cover patio with saltillo tile next to your pebble tec pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have any available units?
14002 N CANTERBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have?
Some of 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14002 N CANTERBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14002 N CANTERBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College