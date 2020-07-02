13621 N 12th Way

Amenities

This impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a prime part of Moon Valley - adjacent to million dollar homes & nestled in the hills for optimal mountain views. As you open the front door, you walk into vaulted ceilings & a coveted great room layout that connects to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen offers tons of space, granite counters, updated hardware, & stainless-steel appliances. HUGE master suite features dual sinks, separate shower & tub, walk-in closet, & automatic sunshades. Spacious backyard features a covered patio, artificial grass lawn for easy care landscaping, a built-in stone fireplace & huge seating area that is the perfect spot for entertaining. This one has it all - don't miss out! **Sorry, no pets. Phoenix City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%,