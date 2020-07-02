All apartments in Phoenix
13621 N 12th Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

13621 N 12th Way

13621 North 12th Way · No Longer Available
Location

13621 North 12th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a prime part of Moon Valley - adjacent to million dollar homes & nestled in the hills for optimal mountain views. As you open the front door, you walk into vaulted ceilings & a coveted great room layout that connects to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen offers tons of space, granite counters, updated hardware, & stainless-steel appliances. HUGE master suite features dual sinks, separate shower & tub, walk-in closet, & automatic sunshades. Spacious backyard features a covered patio, artificial grass lawn for easy care landscaping, a built-in stone fireplace & huge seating area that is the perfect spot for entertaining. This one has it all - don't miss out! **Sorry, no pets. Phoenix City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13621 N 12th Way have any available units?
13621 N 12th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13621 N 12th Way have?
Some of 13621 N 12th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13621 N 12th Way currently offering any rent specials?
13621 N 12th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13621 N 12th Way pet-friendly?
No, 13621 N 12th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13621 N 12th Way offer parking?
No, 13621 N 12th Way does not offer parking.
Does 13621 N 12th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13621 N 12th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13621 N 12th Way have a pool?
No, 13621 N 12th Way does not have a pool.
Does 13621 N 12th Way have accessible units?
No, 13621 N 12th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13621 N 12th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13621 N 12th Way has units with dishwashers.

