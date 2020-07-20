All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1341 E SAPIUM Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1341 E SAPIUM Way
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1341 E SAPIUM Way

1341 East Sapium Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1341 East Sapium Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now Available! FABULOUS LOCATION in the heart of the FOOTHILLS! Serene & Peaceful backyard setting, this Coventry home is well-maintained and move-in ready. Two of the 5 BRs are downstairs, either one would make a nice office/den. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, island and granite counter tops, and blends into family room with fireplace. Upgraded flooring: real wood in entryway, family and dining rooms and new tile in bathrooms. Huge MBR with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has ton of space, separate tub and shower, two sinks and huge walk-in closet. The backyard has grassy area, privacy and wide, covered patio area. Great schools, South Mountain hiking/biking, convenient highway access and all the shopping/dining that Ahwatukee has to offer. Hurry! Note: also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have any available units?
1341 E SAPIUM Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have?
Some of 1341 E SAPIUM Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 E SAPIUM Way currently offering any rent specials?
1341 E SAPIUM Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 E SAPIUM Way pet-friendly?
No, 1341 E SAPIUM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way offer parking?
Yes, 1341 E SAPIUM Way offers parking.
Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 E SAPIUM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have a pool?
No, 1341 E SAPIUM Way does not have a pool.
Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have accessible units?
No, 1341 E SAPIUM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 E SAPIUM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 E SAPIUM Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College