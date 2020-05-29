All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:51 PM

1328 E Sandra Ter

1328 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1328 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in north Phoenix with views of Lookout Mountain from the deck outside of spacious master bedroom. Large family room with fireplace. Updated appliances including new refrigerator and washer / dryer. Three car garage and large driveway. Pool and landscape maintenance included. Great location with access to freeways and shopping. PV School District. Dogs OK with owner approval. No cats. No smoking. $300 non refundable pet fee. Owner prefers long term lease (24+ months). Rent $2,150 / mo plus 4% tax/admin, $2,150 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult. 3x income / rent, minimum 600 credit score preferred. . No evictions or adverse rental history. Book a showing online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 E Sandra Ter have any available units?
1328 E Sandra Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 E Sandra Ter have?
Some of 1328 E Sandra Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 E Sandra Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E Sandra Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E Sandra Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 E Sandra Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1328 E Sandra Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1328 E Sandra Ter offers parking.
Does 1328 E Sandra Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 E Sandra Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E Sandra Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1328 E Sandra Ter has a pool.
Does 1328 E Sandra Ter have accessible units?
No, 1328 E Sandra Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E Sandra Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 E Sandra Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

