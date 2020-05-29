1328 E Sandra Ter

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in north Phoenix with views of Lookout Mountain from the deck outside of spacious master bedroom. Large family room with fireplace. Updated appliances including new refrigerator and washer / dryer. Three car garage and large driveway. Pool and landscape maintenance included. Great location with access to freeways and shopping. PV School District. Dogs OK with owner approval. No cats. No smoking. $300 non refundable pet fee. Owner prefers long term lease (24+ months). Rent $2,150 / mo plus 4% tax/admin, $2,150 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult. 3x income / rent, minimum 600 credit score preferred. . No evictions or adverse rental history. Book a showing online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery