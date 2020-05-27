1326 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Oh wow! This is a gem in the heartbeat of central Phoenix! Stunning loft/condo on the SE corner of Artisan Lofts on Central facing the Phoenix Library and the light rail. HUGE balcony with a glass garage door opening up the living room to the outdoors, such a cool view! The downstairs has a flex office/bedroom and full bath, dining, updated/upgraded kitchen built for entertaining with a long island overlooking the living area, fireplace and modern staircase. Upstairs is the owners bedroom loft with fabulous bath including a soaking tub! There is also an additional bedroom/loft area perfect for an office overlooking central with spectacular mountain views. The building is an award winning design and it shows! Pool/gym/rooftop plus gated parking. This is a great find and you will LOVE it!