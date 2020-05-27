All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

1326 N CENTRAL Avenue

1326 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1326 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Oh wow! This is a gem in the heartbeat of central Phoenix! Stunning loft/condo on the SE corner of Artisan Lofts on Central facing the Phoenix Library and the light rail. HUGE balcony with a glass garage door opening up the living room to the outdoors, such a cool view! The downstairs has a flex office/bedroom and full bath, dining, updated/upgraded kitchen built for entertaining with a long island overlooking the living area, fireplace and modern staircase. Upstairs is the owners bedroom loft with fabulous bath including a soaking tub! There is also an additional bedroom/loft area perfect for an office overlooking central with spectacular mountain views. The building is an award winning design and it shows! Pool/gym/rooftop plus gated parking. This is a great find and you will LOVE it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1326 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
