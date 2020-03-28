All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1322 E MORTEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1322 E MORTEN Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

1322 E MORTEN Avenue

1322 East Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1322 East Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED home in Madison School District! Madison Heights Elementary and Madison #1 junior high. New flooring, new paint, new cabinets, new counter tops, all new fixtures. Ceiling fans, raised panel doors, covered back patio. New driveway and low maintenance desert landscaped front yard. Large backyard waiting for your family! New water heater, A/C is 2 years old, w/d hook-up. Quiet street with easy access to Central Corridor. Must See! Move in Special. Tenant to verify all facts/figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
1322 E MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 1322 E MORTEN Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 E MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 E MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 E MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 E MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 E MORTEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College