13214 North 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, stunning 3 bedroom, two story home in North/East Phoenix. The inviting family room features hard wood flooring/ceramic tile flowing easily into the kitchen. Appliances include black/ss flat top stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Tons of windows to enjoy the mountain views, open feel backyard with quarter bath and laundry downstairs. Upstairs you walk on brand new carpet to 3 bedrooms and bonus room! Master has quiet the view and a huge walk in closet with dual sinks and extra linen.

Close to Highway 51. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets accepted on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25 per month per pet; max two. Bring your own full size washer/dryer and refrigerator. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

