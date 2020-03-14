All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13214 N 37th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13214 N 37th Way
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

13214 N 37th Way

13214 North 37th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13214 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Southern East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll appreciate all of the shopping available only 5 minutes away after moving into this adorable rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A spacious laundry and mudroom is conveniently accessible from your garage. Carpeting throughout with tile in all the right places. Enjoy your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as the kitchen with granite countertops and a lovely kitchen island. Access your covered patio directly from the kitchen and dining room. Walk to the Roadrunner Park and Farmers Market (open all year Saturdays) in only 12 minutes. The Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt is also only a 12-minute walk away. Welcome Home in Paradise Valley Village (Southern East subdivision).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13214 N 37th Way have any available units?
13214 N 37th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13214 N 37th Way have?
Some of 13214 N 37th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13214 N 37th Way currently offering any rent specials?
13214 N 37th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13214 N 37th Way pet-friendly?
No, 13214 N 37th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13214 N 37th Way offer parking?
Yes, 13214 N 37th Way offers parking.
Does 13214 N 37th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13214 N 37th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13214 N 37th Way have a pool?
No, 13214 N 37th Way does not have a pool.
Does 13214 N 37th Way have accessible units?
No, 13214 N 37th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13214 N 37th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13214 N 37th Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College