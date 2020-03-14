13214 N 37th Way

Amenities

You'll appreciate all of the shopping available only 5 minutes away after moving into this adorable rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A spacious laundry and mudroom is conveniently accessible from your garage. Carpeting throughout with tile in all the right places. Enjoy your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as the kitchen with granite countertops and a lovely kitchen island. Access your covered patio directly from the kitchen and dining room. Walk to the Roadrunner Park and Farmers Market (open all year Saturdays) in only 12 minutes. The Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt is also only a 12-minute walk away. Welcome Home in Paradise Valley Village (Southern East subdivision).