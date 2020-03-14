13214 N 37th Way

13214 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Southern East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll appreciate all of the shopping available only 5 minutes away after moving into this adorable rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A spacious laundry and mudroom is conveniently accessible from your garage. Carpeting throughout with tile in all the right places. Enjoy your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as the kitchen with granite countertops and a lovely kitchen island. Access your covered patio directly from the kitchen and dining room. Walk to the Roadrunner Park and Farmers Market (open all year Saturdays) in only 12 minutes. The Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt is also only a 12-minute walk away. Welcome Home in Paradise Valley Village (Southern East subdivision).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
