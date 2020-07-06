13209 N Joan D Arc Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Available 04/24/20 Amazing, spacious, contemporary home on hillside lot overlooking the valley. Views of McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks, the Preserve, Squaw Peak, and endless city lights at night. European styled kitchen with GE and Kitchen Aid Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and quartz countertops. Open concept kitchen / living/ and dining area creates a spacious yet inviting space. Two way fireplace in living room helps to define areas without being intrusive to the overall space. Split bedroom floor plan with master suite on one side of home with additional bedrooms on the other. Wood flooring throughout upper level of home with tile in bathrooms. Rent is $2,250 plus $51.75 city of Phoenix sales tax for monthly total of $2,301.75. Deposit is one months rent of $2,250 plus $300 Non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $2,550. Total Move-in amount is $2,301.75 + $2,550 = $4,851.75. This home has so much to see and offer. Homes this spacious and nice dont come up for rent often so make an appointment to check it out today!



