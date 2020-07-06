All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

13209 N Joan D Arc Ave

13209 North Joan De Arcade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13209 North Joan De Arcade Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 04/24/20 Amazing, spacious, contemporary home on hillside lot overlooking the valley. Views of McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks, the Preserve, Squaw Peak, and endless city lights at night. European styled kitchen with GE and Kitchen Aid Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and quartz countertops. Open concept kitchen / living/ and dining area creates a spacious yet inviting space. Two way fireplace in living room helps to define areas without being intrusive to the overall space. Split bedroom floor plan with master suite on one side of home with additional bedrooms on the other. Wood flooring throughout upper level of home with tile in bathrooms. Rent is $2,250 plus $51.75 city of Phoenix sales tax for monthly total of $2,301.75. Deposit is one months rent of $2,250 plus $300 Non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $2,550. Total Move-in amount is $2,301.75 + $2,550 = $4,851.75. This home has so much to see and offer. Homes this spacious and nice dont come up for rent often so make an appointment to check it out today!

(RLNE5712758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have any available units?
13209 N Joan D Arc Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have?
Some of 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13209 N Joan D Arc Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave offers parking.
Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have a pool?
No, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have accessible units?
No, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13209 N Joan D Arc Ave has units with dishwashers.

