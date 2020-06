Amenities

Water and Electric included in rent!! Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bethany Villa townhome. Lush green common areas with pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Kitchen just updated with granite counters. Large, private back patio. Complex conveniently located near popular 7th and 16th Street restaurants and shops. Community laundry in clubhouse. Per HOA no dogs over 30 lbs, no cats though.