Phoenix, AZ
1317 N 48TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 N 48TH Place

1317 N 48th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1317 N 48th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable living for the budget savvy renter. This unit features tile throughout, a large community back yard, and much more! Hurry because at this price this unit will not be available for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 N 48TH Place have any available units?
1317 N 48TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1317 N 48TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N 48TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N 48TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place offer parking?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have a pool?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
