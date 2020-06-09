Rent Calculator
1317 N 48TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1317 N 48TH Place
1317 N 48th Pl
Location
1317 N 48th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable living for the budget savvy renter. This unit features tile throughout, a large community back yard, and much more! Hurry because at this price this unit will not be available for long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have any available units?
1317 N 48TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1317 N 48TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N 48TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N 48TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place offer parking?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have a pool?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 N 48TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 N 48TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
