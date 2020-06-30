1314 E DIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Beautiful centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home. Recently updated featuring newer kitchen appliances, updated cabinets, new quartz counter tops, and laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area and hardwood floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a built in wine/coffee bar with custom open shelving. Large bonus room houses the laundry with space for an office & lots of extra storage. Solar hot water heater and double pane windows. Good sized backyard with grass; large back patio to enjoy your beautiful mountain views. You will be steps away from hiking trails. Landscape maintenance provided. Two car carport. Located in the highly desirable Sunnyslope High School district. Close to great bars/restaurants such as Little Miss BBQ, Ladera, Timo, and Irene's