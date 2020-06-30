All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1314 E DIANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1314 E DIANA Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

1314 E DIANA Avenue

1314 East Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1314 East Diana Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home. Recently updated featuring newer kitchen appliances, updated cabinets, new quartz counter tops, and laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area and hardwood floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a built in wine/coffee bar with custom open shelving. Large bonus room houses the laundry with space for an office & lots of extra storage. Solar hot water heater and double pane windows. Good sized backyard with grass; large back patio to enjoy your beautiful mountain views. You will be steps away from hiking trails. Landscape maintenance provided. Two car carport. Located in the highly desirable Sunnyslope High School district. Close to great bars/restaurants such as Little Miss BBQ, Ladera, Timo, and Irene's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have any available units?
1314 E DIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have?
Some of 1314 E DIANA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 E DIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1314 E DIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 E DIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1314 E DIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1314 E DIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 E DIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1314 E DIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1314 E DIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 E DIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 E DIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College