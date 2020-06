Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! GREAT 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 masters! Open floor plan and lots of natural light! Updated wood like flooring throughout! Kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances!Backyard is a relaxing oasis with mature trees, HUGE covered patio, fenced pebble tech pool and large grassy area. Rent includes yard maintenance and pool service!This one won't last. Schedule your showing today!Please note spa and built in BBQ are non-functional