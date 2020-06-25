All apartments in Phoenix
1313 East Brill Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:30 PM

1313 East Brill Street

1313 East Brill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 East Brill Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Must See! Super trendy completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the heart of Downtown Phoenix! Upgrades galore. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, and contemporary fixtures. Spacious family room. Decorator paint, custom trim, sliding barn doors. Upgraded bathrooms. All this and maintains the charm of the Burroughs! Enjoy all the downtown Phoenix has to offer. Great entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping and more. Easy access to freeways and Sky Harbor.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb, some breed restrictions)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move-in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 East Brill Street have any available units?
1313 East Brill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 East Brill Street have?
Some of 1313 East Brill Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 East Brill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 East Brill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 East Brill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 East Brill Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 East Brill Street offer parking?
No, 1313 East Brill Street does not offer parking.
Does 1313 East Brill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 East Brill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 East Brill Street have a pool?
No, 1313 East Brill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 East Brill Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 East Brill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 East Brill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 East Brill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
