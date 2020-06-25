1313 East Brill Street

Amenities

Must See! Super trendy completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the heart of Downtown Phoenix! Upgrades galore. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, and contemporary fixtures. Spacious family room. Decorator paint, custom trim, sliding barn doors. Upgraded bathrooms. All this and maintains the charm of the Burroughs! Enjoy all the downtown Phoenix has to offer. Great entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping and more. Easy access to freeways and Sky Harbor.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb, some breed restrictions)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move-in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.