Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in Palo Verde Hills you'll find this roomy and open floorplan, complete with beautiful tile flooring, dual pane windows, wood and built-in blinds, a kitchen full of gorgeous cabinetry, granite counters, accented with black appliances, and an updated bathroom full of custom cabinetry and new tile. Relax at the end of a long day with gorgeous mountain views from your large back yard.