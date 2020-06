1310 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

WELCOME HOME TO THE EXCLUSIVE POINTE MOUNTAINSIDE COMMUNITY. DRIVE HOME EACH DAY TO BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VISTAS AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. THIS WONDERFULLY LOCATED HOME BOASTS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED. MOVE-IN READY. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS IN BATHROOM AND SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. LIGHT AND BRIGHT EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK AND BAR. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND TO MAKE YOUR LIFE EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE THE OWNER WILL PAY FOR LANDSCAPING SERVICE TWICE PER MONTH. CLOSE TO LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN HIKING AND BIKING TRAILS, HORSEBACK RIDING AND MORE. ENJOY TWO COMMUNITY POOLS AND A SPA. SMALL DOG WITH OWNER APPROVAL - NON SMOKING PROPERTY. RENTAL TAX OF 2.3% WILL BE ADDED TO THE RENT.