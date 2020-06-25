All apartments in Phoenix
13021 N 30TH Street

13021 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13021 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. Open kitchen - family room floor plan. Formal living and dining areas. Tons of living space! Tile and wood flooring. No carpet! Wood blinds throughout. Master suite has a walk in closet and upgraded bathroom with double vessel sinks, granite vanity top, tile surrounds in shower and tile wainscoting. Hall bathroom is upgraded with a vessel sink, granite vanity top and tile wainscoting. Low maintenance front and back yard landscape. Large, private back yard is beautifully hardscaped. Close to the 51, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 N 30TH Street have any available units?
13021 N 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13021 N 30TH Street have?
Some of 13021 N 30TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 N 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13021 N 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 N 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 13021 N 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13021 N 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 13021 N 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 13021 N 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 N 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 N 30TH Street have a pool?
No, 13021 N 30TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13021 N 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 13021 N 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 N 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13021 N 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.
