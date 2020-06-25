13021 N 30TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. Open kitchen - family room floor plan. Formal living and dining areas. Tons of living space! Tile and wood flooring. No carpet! Wood blinds throughout. Master suite has a walk in closet and upgraded bathroom with double vessel sinks, granite vanity top, tile surrounds in shower and tile wainscoting. Hall bathroom is upgraded with a vessel sink, granite vanity top and tile wainscoting. Low maintenance front and back yard landscape. Large, private back yard is beautifully hardscaped. Close to the 51, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, shopping and restaurants.