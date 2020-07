Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

IMMACULATE RANCH STYLE HOME ON OVER A HALF ACRE LOT LOCATED IN 85254. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. MBR AND ONE GUEST ROOM HAVE EN SUITE BATHROOMS. RESORT LIKE PROPERTY GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GAS FIREPLACE AND BBQ. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CEILING FANS. PROPERTY HAS AN RV GATE AND PLENTY OF PARKING. FRONT COURTYARD HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SPROUTS, TRADER JOES,WHOLE FOOD, COSTCO, FRY'S, RESTAURANTS, 51 AND 101, PARKS, SCHOOLS ETC.