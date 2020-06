130 E CREOSOTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS NEWER 4 BED, 3 BATH, BUILT IN 2018 ON A HUGE CORNER LOT IN A GATED COMMUNITY COMPLETE WITH PLAYGROUNDS & A SPLASH PAD FOR THE KIDS, BARBECUES, & ENTERTAINING AREAS. ENJOY QUIET NIGHTS & GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS AT THE FOOT OF THE PHOENIX SONORAN PRESERVE WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS & A HUGE NORTH FACING BACKYARD THAT IS STILL LOW MAINTENANCE WITH STYLISH PAVERS & ARTIFICIAL GRASS. THIS IS THE OPEN AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! FEATURING GRANITE COUNTERS, STAGGERED HEIGHT CABINETRY, A LARGE ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND A HUGE PANTRY IN THE KITCHEN. MASTER SUITE COMES COMPLETE WITH A LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER, HUGE CLOSET, DUAL VANITY, AND PRIVATE TOILET. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.