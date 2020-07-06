All apartments in Phoenix
12830 N 37TH Way
12830 N 37TH Way

12830 North 37th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12830 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fantastic Rental Home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and 1154 sq ft. Open floor plan boasts beautiful wood floors in all the right places, ceiling fans, soothing interior palette, large windows for lots of natural light, window blinds, and French Doors to patio from dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen features SS appliances, tile floor, and upgraded wood cabinetry with hardware. Perfect for creating a feast! Large laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Master retreat with patio access, large closet, and private bathroom. Extended backyard patio, refreshing pool w/waterfall, and endless blue skies and gorgeous sunsets. Also new HVAC and new roof, so ready for hot or cold weather! Close to Shopping, Dining, & Freeway! Pool & Landscape maintenance included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 N 37TH Way have any available units?
12830 N 37TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 N 37TH Way have?
Some of 12830 N 37TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 N 37TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12830 N 37TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 N 37TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12830 N 37TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12830 N 37TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 12830 N 37TH Way offers parking.
Does 12830 N 37TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12830 N 37TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 N 37TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 12830 N 37TH Way has a pool.
Does 12830 N 37TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12830 N 37TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 N 37TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12830 N 37TH Way has units with dishwashers.

