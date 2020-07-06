12830 N 37TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Fantastic Rental Home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and 1154 sq ft. Open floor plan boasts beautiful wood floors in all the right places, ceiling fans, soothing interior palette, large windows for lots of natural light, window blinds, and French Doors to patio from dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen features SS appliances, tile floor, and upgraded wood cabinetry with hardware. Perfect for creating a feast! Large laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Master retreat with patio access, large closet, and private bathroom. Extended backyard patio, refreshing pool w/waterfall, and endless blue skies and gorgeous sunsets. Also new HVAC and new roof, so ready for hot or cold weather! Close to Shopping, Dining, & Freeway! Pool & Landscape maintenance included!!