Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

12651 N 65th Pl

12651 North 65th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12651 North 65th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
BRAND NEW - HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY & SCOTTSDALE! - Property Id: 268713

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Time to kick back and relax right in the heart of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, this property sits on a half acre, and is decked out with with all the most desirable modern upgrades. The open concept layout makes it the perfect home to hangout with all of your friends. Be sure to dive straight into the pool, or kick back and lounge in the backyard. This oasis is just minutes away from the finest of Scottsdale's dining & shopping scene. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit AVAILABLE MAY 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268713
Property Id 268713

(RLNE5734139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12651 N 65th Pl have any available units?
12651 N 65th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12651 N 65th Pl have?
Some of 12651 N 65th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12651 N 65th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12651 N 65th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 N 65th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12651 N 65th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12651 N 65th Pl offer parking?
No, 12651 N 65th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12651 N 65th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12651 N 65th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 N 65th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12651 N 65th Pl has a pool.
Does 12651 N 65th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12651 N 65th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 N 65th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12651 N 65th Pl has units with dishwashers.

