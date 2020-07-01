1260 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous rental...ready to move in. Located in a picture perfect neighborhood, this beautiful home features an open, bright floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light and plantation shutters throughout, formal living and dining, great room with fireplace, and functional loft are just a few of the desirable features. Property also has a large freezer in laundry room. The backyard has a covered patio, lush grass and mature trees. All of this with mountain views and access to community benefits such as the golf course, community pool and spa.