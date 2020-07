Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming remodeled patio home in the heart of Mid-town/Uptown/Biltmore with all the restaurants and shopping that the area has to offer. Open floorplan and sparkling clean, this Ralph Haver home has dual master bedrooms, high ceilings, private bricked patio in the back all in an intimate community setting.