Phoenix, AZ
1242 E Berridge Ln 2
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1242 E Berridge Ln 2

1242 East Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1242 East Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Noche de Paz - Property Id: 158776

Small quiet four-plex with many modern updates, not merely paint, double-pane windows, new tile floors, blinds, assigned covered parking , and closed courtyard. Close to many of Phoenix's most popular shopping, and dining locations; The Biltmore, The Yard, Zipps, Luci's at The Orchard, SanTan Brewery, Sprouts, The Womack, Starbucks. Located on quite street, with little traffic, great for walks , jogs, and low noise.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158776p
Property Id 158776

(RLNE5165167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have any available units?
1242 E Berridge Ln 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have?
Some of 1242 E Berridge Ln 2's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1242 E Berridge Ln 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 offers parking.
Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have a pool?
No, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have accessible units?
No, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
