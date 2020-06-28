1242 E Berridge Ln 2

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking courtyard some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Noche de Paz - Property Id: 158776



Small quiet four-plex with many modern updates, not merely paint, double-pane windows, new tile floors, blinds, assigned covered parking , and closed courtyard. Close to many of Phoenix's most popular shopping, and dining locations; The Biltmore, The Yard, Zipps, Luci's at The Orchard, SanTan Brewery, Sprouts, The Womack, Starbucks. Located on quite street, with little traffic, great for walks , jogs, and low noise.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158776p

Property Id 158776



(RLNE5165167)