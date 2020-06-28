1242 E Berridge Ln 2

Amenities
Noche de Paz - Property Id: 158776
Small quiet four-plex with many modern updates, not merely paint, double-pane windows, new tile floors, blinds, assigned covered parking , and closed courtyard. Close to many of Phoenix's most popular shopping, and dining locations; The Biltmore, The Yard, Zipps, Luci's at The Orchard, SanTan Brewery, Sprouts, The Womack, Starbucks. Located on quite street, with little traffic, great for walks , jogs, and low noise.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158776p
Property Id 158776
(RLNE5165167)