1241 N. 48th St. #214

High Ceilings, Centrally Located 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - With lots of natural lighting and vaulted ceilings this one bedroom opens is open and inviting. This Phoenix condo is centrally located, close to all the great Phoenix spots AND in a gated community with designated parking. Upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, which have been matched in the bathrooms. Tile in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms only. All appliances are included, even a washer and dryer! Call Western Vistas today to schedule your showing at (623) 877-9400.



Pets allowed pending approval



(RLNE5351929)