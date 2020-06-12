All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1237 Yucca

1237 East Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

1237 East Yucca Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a FULLY FURNISHED ,Detached, single level spacious 3 bedroom home with a separate guest studio or 4th bedroom.This listing s for the entire property .It has a large yard with shade trees and a koi pond.This is a perfect set up for a family that need an extra self contained and private space for a mother in law or office to work from home.

Take a look at the photos- you wont be disappointed in this beautifully furnished , charming , cosy home in a great area, within walking distance to the North mountain trailhead.Scottsdale is 20 mins drive. Central phoenix 30 mins drive.
RENTAL RATES INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET, CHANNEL TV, WATER, TRASH, OCCUPANCY TAX
June , july, August- $2700
Sept, Oct , Nov - $4000
Dec, Jan -$4500
February - $4800
March - $6500
April ,may - $5000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Yucca have any available units?
1237 Yucca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1237 Yucca currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Yucca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Yucca pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Yucca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1237 Yucca offer parking?
No, 1237 Yucca does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Yucca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Yucca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Yucca have a pool?
No, 1237 Yucca does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Yucca have accessible units?
No, 1237 Yucca does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Yucca have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Yucca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Yucca have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Yucca does not have units with air conditioning.

