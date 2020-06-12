1237 Yucca

Amenities

internet access furnished

This is a FULLY FURNISHED ,Detached, single level spacious 3 bedroom home with a separate guest studio or 4th bedroom.This listing s for the entire property .It has a large yard with shade trees and a koi pond.This is a perfect set up for a family that need an extra self contained and private space for a mother in law or office to work from home.



Take a look at the photos- you wont be disappointed in this beautifully furnished , charming , cosy home in a great area, within walking distance to the North mountain trailhead.Scottsdale is 20 mins drive. Central phoenix 30 mins drive.

RENTAL RATES INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET, CHANNEL TV, WATER, TRASH, OCCUPANCY TAX

June , july, August- $2700

Sept, Oct , Nov - $4000

Dec, Jan -$4500

February - $4800

March - $6500

April ,may - $5000