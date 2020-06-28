All apartments in Phoenix
1237 E SAINT JOHN Road
1237 E SAINT JOHN Road

1237 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

1237 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready this week! The home has a newer HVAC (2017). No application fee or management fees. This is a gem of a home. Very stylish and with soft grey and current colors. Newer carpet, beautiful grey tone wood style upgraded laminate flooring (remodeled in 2017 and stunning & has the ''WOW'' factor) and current master bathroom tile. The entire interior has two tone professional paint. Grey & white eat-in great room open kitchen with a glass top stove & kitchen island & chandelier. Large low maintenance yard with a covered patio. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home has it all. Formal living & dining room, great room kitchen & family room as well as a large loft. Fresh and clean. Near the 101 and 51, shopping & dining with PV Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
1237 E SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1237 E SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
No, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have a pool.
Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 E SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.
