1237 E SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready this week! The home has a newer HVAC (2017). No application fee or management fees. This is a gem of a home. Very stylish and with soft grey and current colors. Newer carpet, beautiful grey tone wood style upgraded laminate flooring (remodeled in 2017 and stunning & has the ''WOW'' factor) and current master bathroom tile. The entire interior has two tone professional paint. Grey & white eat-in great room open kitchen with a glass top stove & kitchen island & chandelier. Large low maintenance yard with a covered patio. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home has it all. Formal living & dining room, great room kitchen & family room as well as a large loft. Fresh and clean. Near the 101 and 51, shopping & dining with PV Schools.