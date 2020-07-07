1224 E Villa Maria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED FINALIZING PAPERWORK....Occupied; Must call for an appointment to show. Fantastic Rental Opportunity! Desert front landscape, private backyard. Quaint 3 bedroom home that lives large! Soaring vaulted ceiling, open floor plan with streaming natural light. Expansive great room with cozy fireplace also enjoyed from bay-windowed breakfast area. Wide galley kitchen with lots of cabinet storage and a pantry. Private covered back patio w/bkyrd views from almost every room. Generous Master Bdrm w/bay sitting area & walk in closet. Washer / Dryer /Refrigerator included; Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility. Great location and close to shopping; dining and 51/101 freeways. Pets are by approval only...sorry no cats no need to ask. Each tenant applicant 18 years old and older will need to have a background check and credit report through MySmartMove.co