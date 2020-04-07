12212 N Paradise Village Parkway

Amenities

LEASED thru April 2020. Updated primo TOP FLOOR unit (elevator bldg)! Fabulous views of mtns, trees, two pools & grass -- above it all! FULLY FURN and PROF DECORATED in soft SW style and beautifully accessorized, too! NOT your boring rental -- trust me! Flat TVs in Great Room and BR! Spacious QUIET and PRIVATE interior location, away from traffic and golf course noise! Balcony w/views to lush, expansive landscaped grounds and two pools! W/D in unit! Adjacent to Stonecreek Golf Course, PV Mall, movies, restaurants, shops, etc. GATED complex, activities, amenities -- just updated clubhouse, exercise room, 5 POOLS/SPAS! No smokers, no pets! Tenants pay cable/internet. (Off-season Tenant also pays electric) Owner/Agent