Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12212 N Paradise Village Parkway

12212 North Paradise Village Parkway West · (602) 330-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12212 North Paradise Village Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 412C · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
LEASED thru April 2020. Updated primo TOP FLOOR unit (elevator bldg)! Fabulous views of mtns, trees, two pools & grass -- above it all! FULLY FURN and PROF DECORATED in soft SW style and beautifully accessorized, too! NOT your boring rental -- trust me! Flat TVs in Great Room and BR! Spacious QUIET and PRIVATE interior location, away from traffic and golf course noise! Balcony w/views to lush, expansive landscaped grounds and two pools! W/D in unit! Adjacent to Stonecreek Golf Course, PV Mall, movies, restaurants, shops, etc. GATED complex, activities, amenities -- just updated clubhouse, exercise room, 5 POOLS/SPAS! No smokers, no pets! Tenants pay cable/internet. (Off-season Tenant also pays electric) Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have any available units?
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have?
Some of 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway offer parking?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway has a pool.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
