1221 East Wagon Wheel Drive

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Available January 8th or soon after! PLEASE NOTE: I AM SCHEDULING APPTS FOR 12/31 AT 3:30PM THEN AGAIN JANUARY 2ND AND THEREAFTER AS HOME IS OCCUPIED THROUGH END OF YEAR. A rarely available 4br/3ba in North Central Phoenix features 2 car carport, extra long driveway, backyard vehicle access, desirable central location, loads of storage space on a quiet street. Don't delay, this one will go fast!! Owner will only consider 12 month minimum lease. 4% TPT + $150 admin. fee + $55 app. fee per adult. Listed by Renters Warehouse. TEXT TERESA 602-999-6890