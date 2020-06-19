1220 E SELDON Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Super cool large contemporary home in highly sought after area. Just north of mid town and close to shopping, hiking, parks and the I-17. This home has lots of large living spaces. From the family room to open kitchen and formal dining area. The bonus room is full of windows for great natural light and has both a wood burning fire place and pizza oven. The master shower is a must see. The slate walls give it an out door coziness. The yard is perfect for entertaining complete with built in BBQ, outdoor seating and large patio. Or quiet Arizona evenings in the heated jacuzzi enjoying the views of Squawk Peak Mountain. The side of the home has a connected 100 square foot office or storage that's both heated and cooled. This space is not counted in square footage.