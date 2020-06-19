All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1220 E SELDON Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1220 E SELDON Lane

1220 East Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1220 East Seldon Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Super cool large contemporary home in highly sought after area. Just north of mid town and close to shopping, hiking, parks and the I-17. This home has lots of large living spaces. From the family room to open kitchen and formal dining area. The bonus room is full of windows for great natural light and has both a wood burning fire place and pizza oven. The master shower is a must see. The slate walls give it an out door coziness. The yard is perfect for entertaining complete with built in BBQ, outdoor seating and large patio. Or quiet Arizona evenings in the heated jacuzzi enjoying the views of Squawk Peak Mountain. The side of the home has a connected 100 square foot office or storage that's both heated and cooled. This space is not counted in square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E SELDON Lane have any available units?
1220 E SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 E SELDON Lane have?
Some of 1220 E SELDON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 E SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E SELDON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E SELDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1220 E SELDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1220 E SELDON Lane offer parking?
No, 1220 E SELDON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1220 E SELDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 E SELDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E SELDON Lane have a pool?
No, 1220 E SELDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1220 E SELDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 E SELDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 E SELDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 E SELDON Lane has units with dishwashers.

