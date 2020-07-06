All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

1220 E ENCANTADA Place

1220 E Encantada Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1220 E Encantada Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming, remodeled patio home in the desirable Casa Encantada boutique community, located in the heart of the North Central Corridor. Comfy, spacious floor plan with your own, gorgeous private pool to relax in. This stunning, 3 bedroom 2 bath, single level, patio home has been beautifully updated throughout and is move in ready. If you are looking for a place in town that offers privacy, upgrades and minutes to activities, this is the home. Just pack your bags and move right in! Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have any available units?
1220 E ENCANTADA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have?
Some of 1220 E ENCANTADA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 E ENCANTADA Place currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E ENCANTADA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E ENCANTADA Place pet-friendly?
No, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place offer parking?
Yes, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place offers parking.
Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have a pool?
Yes, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place has a pool.
Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have accessible units?
No, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 E ENCANTADA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 E ENCANTADA Place has units with dishwashers.

