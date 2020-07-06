1220 E ENCANTADA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming, remodeled patio home in the desirable Casa Encantada boutique community, located in the heart of the North Central Corridor. Comfy, spacious floor plan with your own, gorgeous private pool to relax in. This stunning, 3 bedroom 2 bath, single level, patio home has been beautifully updated throughout and is move in ready. If you are looking for a place in town that offers privacy, upgrades and minutes to activities, this is the home. Just pack your bags and move right in! Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Pool service included.