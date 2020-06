1214 E PEORIA Avenue

Amenities

ENJOY MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THIS COZY DOMICILE. THIS HOUSE HAS A BONUS ROOM THAT COULD EASILY BE USED AS A 3rd BEDROOM. THERE IS A GIANT UTILITY CLOSET AS WELL. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. NEUTRAL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE - NO CARPETING ANYWHERE!. GAS WATER HEATER. QUICK ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT & BACKYARDS.$150.00 OF THE CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE COVERS UP TO TWO APPLICANTS, $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL APPLICANT. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.