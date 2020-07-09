1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit 7 Available 07/01/19 $0/deposit, Lease takeover, Fully renovated - Property Id: 130054



$0/down deposit!!!!

Fully renovated, small enclosed yard, first floor



This is a lease take over, not sublease. Applicant would have to apply and qualify at front office. All other fees and deposits are paid. All applicants must prove a total combined income of $4140/mo.



Utilities are $195/mo (includes water, sewer, trash, gas AND ELECTRIC)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130054

Property Id 130054



(RLNE4957503)