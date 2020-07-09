All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019

1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7

1212 East Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

1212 East Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 7 Available 07/01/19 $0/deposit, Lease takeover, Fully renovated - Property Id: 130054

$0/down deposit!!!!
Fully renovated, small enclosed yard, first floor

This is a lease take over, not sublease. Applicant would have to apply and qualify at front office. All other fees and deposits are paid. All applicants must prove a total combined income of $4140/mo.

Utilities are $195/mo (includes water, sewer, trash, gas AND ELECTRIC)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130054
Property Id 130054

(RLNE4957503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have any available units?
1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have?
Some of 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 offer parking?
No, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have a pool?
No, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have accessible units?
No, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 E Bethany Home Rd 7 has units with dishwashers.
