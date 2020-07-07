121 North 12th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning completely remodeled flats with new cabinets and tile flooring. This unit has a front porch entrance, electric fireplace, recessed lighting and fresh paint. Convenient 1 large bedroom and 1 smaller bedroom. The spacious eat-in, open kitchen has all new appliances including dishwasher, beautiful tile counter tops and tons of storage space. This unit has a shared washer and dryer in garage. Desert landscaping has trees and shrubbery. Close to all major freeways, light rail, great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District.



Amenities



800 sq ft

Built in 1916

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Desert landscaping

Front porch entrance

Eat-in, open kitchen includes: gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator

New cabinets

Beautiful tile counter tops

Recessed lighting

Master bedroom and bathroom

Shared washer and dryer in garage

Tile flooring

Updated paint colors

Tons of storage space

Close to all major freeways and light rail

Close to great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District

Master-metered - tenant pays prorated utilities

Pets upon lessor approval

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.