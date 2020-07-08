All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12024 S 45th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12024 S 45th St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

12024 S 45th St.

12024 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Ahwatukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12024 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare to find 3 bed 2 bath single level home in Ahwatukee - Recent Remodeled home with GRANITE, stainless steel appliances and much much more. Home is not your typical rental. Walk in into the spacious great room with fireplace that leads into the kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and Bay Window. All bedrooms are nice sized and come with fans too. Garage has storage racks and a fan too! Back yard has a designer sun shade entertainment area. Get it before it is gone. Residents also have access to pool, tennis courts, golf and other amenities for a nominal extra fee.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT/call LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb

Rental Tax 2.3%

Available for June Move In

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3888870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12024 S 45th St. have any available units?
12024 S 45th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12024 S 45th St. have?
Some of 12024 S 45th St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12024 S 45th St. currently offering any rent specials?
12024 S 45th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12024 S 45th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12024 S 45th St. is pet friendly.
Does 12024 S 45th St. offer parking?
Yes, 12024 S 45th St. offers parking.
Does 12024 S 45th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12024 S 45th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12024 S 45th St. have a pool?
Yes, 12024 S 45th St. has a pool.
Does 12024 S 45th St. have accessible units?
No, 12024 S 45th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12024 S 45th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12024 S 45th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College