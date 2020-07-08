12024 S 45th St.

Amenities

Rare to find 3 bed 2 bath single level home in Ahwatukee - Recent Remodeled home with GRANITE, stainless steel appliances and much much more. Home is not your typical rental. Walk in into the spacious great room with fireplace that leads into the kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and Bay Window. All bedrooms are nice sized and come with fans too. Garage has storage racks and a fan too! Back yard has a designer sun shade entertainment area. Get it before it is gone. Residents also have access to pool, tennis courts, golf and other amenities for a nominal extra fee.



Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb



Rental Tax 2.3%



Available for June Move In



No Cats Allowed



