1202 E OREGON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking

Gorgeous rental in the heart of the city!! Completely remolded to feature all the benefits of modern living. Fully rebuilt down to the foundation in 2010. Features new plumbing, electrical and air conditioning then completely renovated in 2016. Includes new flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Features 2 walk-in closets 3 bedrooms with 2 master suites, with modern touches throughout. Electric gate to carport. 12X10 storage shed. Minutes to vibrant 7th St., 16th St., and Central Avenue restaurants, night life and coffee shops. Also, close to the Biltmore area and the 51 Freeway. This is the perfect house for those who want low maintenance and enjoy a walk able neighborhood.