Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1202 E OREGON Avenue

1202 East Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1202 East Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Gorgeous rental in the heart of the city!! Completely remolded to feature all the benefits of modern living. Fully rebuilt down to the foundation in 2010. Features new plumbing, electrical and air conditioning then completely renovated in 2016. Includes new flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Features 2 walk-in closets 3 bedrooms with 2 master suites, with modern touches throughout. Electric gate to carport. 12X10 storage shed. Minutes to vibrant 7th St., 16th St., and Central Avenue restaurants, night life and coffee shops. Also, close to the Biltmore area and the 51 Freeway. This is the perfect house for those who want low maintenance and enjoy a walk able neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have any available units?
1202 E OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 1202 E OREGON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 E OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1202 E OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 E OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1202 E OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1202 E OREGON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 E OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1202 E OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1202 E OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 E OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 E OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

