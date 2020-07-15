All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

11900 North 32nd Street

11900 N 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

11900 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new 3-bedroom is available and waiting for you!! 2-story home with lots of natural lighting. 1892 sq ft of living space with 2-car garage! Nice open living room, dining area and kitchen area make this a great gathering place. The master suite has a private bathroom with separate shower and tub. Large walk in master closet. This home is ready for immediate move in.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 North 32nd Street have any available units?
11900 North 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11900 North 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11900 North 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 North 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 11900 North 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11900 North 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11900 North 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
