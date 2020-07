Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Lake Front and Gold Course Home with Majestic Mountain Views! Big, open floor plan, large kitchen island. 2 walk in closets, and Split floor plan. Coverd patio looking over the lake/golf course. Come check it out now and make it your new home!