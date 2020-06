Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

WONDERFUL MOVE-IN READY HOME! UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS & APPLIANCES! BREAKFAST ROOM OFF KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AREA. NEWER CARPET IN ALL OF THE BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS INCLUDING THE MASTER WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET AND ON-SUITE BATH. GOOD SIZE BACKYARD. TWO CAR CARPORT AND INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME TODAY!