11640 N TATUM Boulevard.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully Furnished Luxury Rental at ADERRA CONDOMINIUMS. Top level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condominium featuring 11 ft. soaring ceilings, freshly painted, NEW wood grain porcelain tile & crown molding. Kitchen features NEW Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops and is fully equip with all cooking essentials. New lighting & faucets in kitchen & baths plus NEW quartz bathroom countertops. Additionally, enjoy in-suite laundry, ample storage and TWO ASSIGNED underground parking spaces w/ elevators that take you directly to your floor.Aderra offers beautiful outdoor spaces including heated pool & spa, gas BBQ grills and Ramada, plus a full fitness center. Conveniently located walking distance to Paradise Valley Mall, Stonecreek Golf Club, Sprouts, Target, restaurants and popular shopping! This condo is located near the community pool & fitness center for maximum enjoyment. You'll be impressed with the beautiful gated community & neighborhood. Additional garage storage available for storing bikes, furniture, exercise equipment and more!