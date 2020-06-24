All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
11640 N TATUM Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11640 N TATUM Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

11640 N TATUM Boulevard

11640 North Tatum Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11640 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished Luxury Rental at ADERRA CONDOMINIUMS. Top level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condominium featuring 11 ft. soaring ceilings, freshly painted, NEW wood grain porcelain tile & crown molding. Kitchen features NEW Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops and is fully equip with all cooking essentials. New lighting & faucets in kitchen & baths plus NEW quartz bathroom countertops. Additionally, enjoy in-suite laundry, ample storage and TWO ASSIGNED underground parking spaces w/ elevators that take you directly to your floor.Aderra offers beautiful outdoor spaces including heated pool & spa, gas BBQ grills and Ramada, plus a full fitness center. Conveniently located walking distance to Paradise Valley Mall, Stonecreek Golf Club, Sprouts, Target, restaurants and popular shopping! This condo is located near the community pool & fitness center for maximum enjoyment. You'll be impressed with the beautiful gated community & neighborhood. Additional garage storage available for storing bikes, furniture, exercise equipment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have any available units?
11640 N TATUM Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have?
Some of 11640 N TATUM Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 N TATUM Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11640 N TATUM Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 N TATUM Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 N TATUM Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11640 N TATUM Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College