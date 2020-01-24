11620 North 17th Drive

Amenities

Charming, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, single story, Northern Phoenix (Moon Valley area) condo. Single story, no one above you, no stairs to climb.



This home is located at the end of a quite Cul-de-sac at the base of North Mountain Preserve - quiet area.



Start your hike from your own front door. Other features include private fenced backyard, cool ceramic tile throughout, mountain views and hiking trails.



Features



DOG FRIENDLY!!

All tile floors

Upgraded kitchen appliances

Hiking trails from front door

Located at end of a quiet cul-de-sac

Ceiling fans

Private backyard

Pets upon lessor approval (limit one pet, $25/mo additional pet rent, non-refundable $300 pet fee)



Impero Property Management LLC www.imperopm.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.