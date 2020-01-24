11620 North 17th Drive

Amenities
Charming, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, single story, Northern Phoenix (Moon Valley area) condo. Single story, no one above you, no stairs to climb.
This home is located at the end of a quite Cul-de-sac at the base of North Mountain Preserve - quiet area.
Start your hike from your own front door. Other features include private fenced backyard, cool ceramic tile throughout, mountain views and hiking trails.
Features
DOG FRIENDLY!!
All tile floors
Upgraded kitchen appliances
Hiking trails from front door
Located at end of a quiet cul-de-sac
Ceiling fans
Private backyard
Pets upon lessor approval (limit one pet, $25/mo additional pet rent, non-refundable $300 pet fee)
Impero Property Management LLC www.imperopm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.