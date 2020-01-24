All apartments in Phoenix
11620 North 17th Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:12 AM

11620 North 17th Drive

11620 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11620 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, single story, Northern Phoenix (Moon Valley area) condo. Single story, no one above you, no stairs to climb.

This home is located at the end of a quite Cul-de-sac at the base of North Mountain Preserve - quiet area.

Start your hike from your own front door. Other features include private fenced backyard, cool ceramic tile throughout, mountain views and hiking trails.

Features

DOG FRIENDLY!!
All tile floors
Upgraded kitchen appliances
Hiking trails from front door
Located at end of a quiet cul-de-sac
Ceiling fans
Private backyard
Pets upon lessor approval (limit one pet, $25/mo additional pet rent, non-refundable $300 pet fee)

Impero Property Management LLC www.imperopm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 North 17th Drive have any available units?
11620 North 17th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11620 North 17th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11620 North 17th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 North 17th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11620 North 17th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive offer parking?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive have a pool?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11620 North 17th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11620 North 17th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

