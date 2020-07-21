All apartments in Phoenix
11607 S. Half Moon Drive
11607 S. Half Moon Drive

11607 South Half Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11607 South Half Moon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
ADULT COMMUNITY single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - ADULT COMMUNITY 1948 Sq. Ft. single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with double doors and rear entry garage! House has a rear gate, TWO fireplaces, inside laundry with extra storage space. Easy care front & back yards. Master bedroom has 2 good-sized closets and one additional smaller closet. Master bathroom has heat lamp, jet tub & solar tube light.
There are ceiling fans and roller shutters throughout the home.
Located in the Ahwatukee 55+ Community with Recreation Center, Golf Course, Heated pools & Spa! Close to I-10, Tempe Sports Complex, shopping, restaurants, parks, post office and bus stops.
Refundable Security Deposit $1,500, one time $150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee, $500 Ref Pet Deposit per (approved) pet. Monthly $30 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance and Monthly 2.3% Rental Tax will apply to rent.
Shown by Appointment ONLY.
If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of our Leasing Agents would be happy to find you a home. We also assist buyers/sellers to purchase and sell their homes.

(RLNE4979164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have any available units?
11607 S. Half Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have?
Some of 11607 S. Half Moon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 S. Half Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11607 S. Half Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 S. Half Moon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive has a pool.
Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 S. Half Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11607 S. Half Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
