11607 S. Half Moon Drive

ADULT COMMUNITY single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - ADULT COMMUNITY 1948 Sq. Ft. single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with double doors and rear entry garage! House has a rear gate, TWO fireplaces, inside laundry with extra storage space. Easy care front & back yards. Master bedroom has 2 good-sized closets and one additional smaller closet. Master bathroom has heat lamp, jet tub & solar tube light.

There are ceiling fans and roller shutters throughout the home.

Located in the Ahwatukee 55+ Community with Recreation Center, Golf Course, Heated pools & Spa! Close to I-10, Tempe Sports Complex, shopping, restaurants, parks, post office and bus stops.

Refundable Security Deposit $1,500, one time $150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee, $500 Ref Pet Deposit per (approved) pet. Monthly $30 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance and Monthly 2.3% Rental Tax will apply to rent.

Shown by Appointment ONLY.

