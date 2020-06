Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

REMODELED Charming 2 bedroom Villa in a fantastic Central Phoenix location. Open concept floor plan with vaulted exposed beam ceilings, gorgeous new flooring and a unique fireplace which burns both wood or gas. UPGRADED kitchen offers ample counter space.Spacious master bedroom has a private patio and a Refreshing blue community pool. Huge on site storage lockers. This home won't last long!!! BRAND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED OCT 2018! Listed by Owner who is a licensed Realtor.