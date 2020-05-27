1145 East Whitton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking

This ultra-modern, tri-level condo within a small gated community, located in Central Phoenix, was created by architect Will Bruder. Exclusive to the "Life And Art at Mezzo" this 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 1384 sq ft end unit, is close to everything the Downtown offers, along with shopping, restaurants, coffee houses, and walking distance of skyscrapers! Features of the property include beautiful, contemporary architecture, custom paint, high end stainless steel appliances, appealing wood cabinetry, washer/dryer, and covered parking for 2 cars. In addition, the property includes a private patio, stunning views of the city, and a seasonal community garden! Water/Sewer/Trash, Landscaping, and Quarterly Exterior Window Cleaning Service also included. Immediate availability, your pet is welcomed. This gem won't last long...call today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.