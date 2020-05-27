All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

1145 East Whitton Avenue

1145 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
This ultra-modern, tri-level condo within a small gated community, located in Central Phoenix, was created by architect Will Bruder. Exclusive to the "Life And Art at Mezzo" this 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 1384 sq ft end unit, is close to everything the Downtown offers, along with shopping, restaurants, coffee houses, and walking distance of skyscrapers! Features of the property include beautiful, contemporary architecture, custom paint, high end stainless steel appliances, appealing wood cabinetry, washer/dryer, and covered parking for 2 cars. In addition, the property includes a private patio, stunning views of the city, and a seasonal community garden! Water/Sewer/Trash, Landscaping, and Quarterly Exterior Window Cleaning Service also included. Immediate availability, your pet is welcomed. This gem won't last long...call today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have any available units?
1145 East Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 1145 East Whitton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 East Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 East Whitton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 East Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 East Whitton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1145 East Whitton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 East Whitton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1145 East Whitton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 East Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 East Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 East Whitton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
